Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899,186 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $123,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

