Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $137.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.89. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $138.08.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.94.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $500,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $519,827.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $500,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at $432,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,875 shares of company stock worth $3,166,805. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

