Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 380 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

PLD stock opened at $123.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.43. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

