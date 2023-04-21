Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 290.5% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Payments Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

Global Payments stock opened at $109.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 247.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $145.85.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

