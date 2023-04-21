Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GOL opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $537.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $898.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOL. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

