Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $169.85 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.