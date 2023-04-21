Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45, Briefing.com reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 2.0 %

HWC opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.