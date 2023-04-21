Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$9.25

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. CSFB cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.72.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$7.17 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.07 and a 52-week high of C$9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of C$436.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$493.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7657658 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

