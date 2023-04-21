Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after acquiring an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5,251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,677,000 after acquiring an additional 460,485 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $151,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Humana by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,742,000 after buying an additional 269,890 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $490.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $502.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.83. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.88.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

