Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 495.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,076 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $755,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $211.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.36 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Further Reading

