Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.12% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBT. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth $835,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at $1,080,000.

TBT opened at $28.64 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

