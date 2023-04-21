Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.