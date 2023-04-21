Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 6,340 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 168,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 114,376 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 115,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 25,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 719.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 58,175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

