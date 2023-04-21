Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys New Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,454 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 11.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP raised its holdings in Lennar by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Lennar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEN. UBS Group upped their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

Lennar Trading Up 2.4 %

LEN opened at $111.87 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $113.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. Lennar’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

