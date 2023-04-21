Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2,616.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OSK. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.93.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 67.77%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

