Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 62,113 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,584,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,710,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,497,022.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $4,707,600. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $81.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading

