Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.