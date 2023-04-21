Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,451 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.36 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.18.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.391 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $4.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.