Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $696,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $467.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of 292.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $521.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. KeyCorp raised their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.28.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.