Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $735,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $112.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.65. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $86.19 and a one year high of $117.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

