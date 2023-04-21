Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $771,000 Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $179.70 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.76. The company has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.79.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.