Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $955,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,530,098. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $138.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a PE ratio of 98.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.60.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.