Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.09.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

