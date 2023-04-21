Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 110.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF alerts:

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.34.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Profile

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.