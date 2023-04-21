Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of APD opened at $292.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.34.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.