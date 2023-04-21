Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,037,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,565,000 after buying an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,077,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,355,000 after buying an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after buying an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.06.

Insider Transactions at Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,124.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

AMG opened at $143.11 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $180.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.14.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Further Reading

