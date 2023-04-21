Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.1 %

TXRH stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

