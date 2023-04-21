Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,067 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

