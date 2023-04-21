Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $302,630,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in McKesson by 7,667.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,191,000 after buying an additional 227,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $73,045,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 134.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,944,000 after purchasing an additional 170,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK opened at $359.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. McKesson’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

