Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,594,000 after purchasing an additional 797,652 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,261,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,291,000 after acquiring an additional 344,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.85 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company has a market cap of $355.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

