Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $316.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

