IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $198.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.54.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Barclays lowered their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

