iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Reduced by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,212,368 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,569,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,015 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 379.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,660,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,771 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,001.2% in the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,283,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,035 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IEF opened at $98.81 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.21 and its 200-day moving average is $98.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

