iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stock Position Lowered by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,476.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.81.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

