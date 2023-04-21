iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 524.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,474,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 224,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 58,039 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,662,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,201,000.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYF opened at $53.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.46. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $54.14.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.