iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.37. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.70.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

