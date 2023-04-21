Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,854 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 114,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.66. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.17%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

