Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,691 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CDW by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.13.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $164.68 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.94 and a 200-day moving average of $186.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

