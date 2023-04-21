Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $192.76 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $219.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.93.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

