Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 22,435 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 154,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NEM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.39.

Insider Activity

Newmont Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.95. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $81.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.29%.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.