Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Equifax by 1,392.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,003,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 936,245 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,235,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 13.6% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,686,000 after acquiring an additional 184,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.07.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $202.23 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $234.14. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.33 and a 200-day moving average of $195.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

