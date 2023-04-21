Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,676 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NTR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.43. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also

