Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.21 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of The West raised its holdings in Republic Services by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 12,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 906,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,406,000 after purchasing an additional 195,235 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $138.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.75 and a 200 day moving average of $131.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.82.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Articles

