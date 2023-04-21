Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.99 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $198.59 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

