Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,928 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 980.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 975.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edison International Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Edison International stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average of $65.23. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.35.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.38%.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.