Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $209,000 Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 156,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.8% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 114.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 241,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBI. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE HBI opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

