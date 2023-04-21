Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 5,770 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

