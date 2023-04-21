Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after buying an additional 2,279,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,105,000 after buying an additional 1,256,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,107,000 after buying an additional 1,024,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exelon Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.00 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

