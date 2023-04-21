Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 4,739 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 270,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.