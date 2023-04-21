Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 35,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK opened at $273.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

See Also

